2-day vehicular coding scheme junked due to ‘negative’ public response–MMDA chief

THE Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) junked a plan to implement a two-day vehicular coding scheme to ease traffic congestion in the metropolis.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim made the announcement in a news conference on Thursday, citing the public’s “negative” response even before it could be discussed.

“We have yet to discuss that two-day coding scheme because the reactions from the public were mostly negative,” Lim said.

“You know, we cannot implement a policy without the approval of the MMC,” Lim added, referring to the Metro Manila Council.

MMC is composed of Metro Manila mayors, lawmakers, as well as the Department of Transportation, among others.

Rep. Salvador Belaro of 1 ang Edukasyon party-list warned that imposing a two-day coding scheme would be unconstitutional because it would be “tantamount to unreasonable restraint on use of property without due process of law.”

The original number coding scheme calls for the ban of vehicles on certain days of the week depending on the last numbers on their license plates.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday: 1 and 2

Tuesday: 3 and 4

Wednesday: 5 and 6

Thursday: 7 and 8

Friday: 9 and 0

The scheme is suspended on weekends. LLANESCA T. PANTI