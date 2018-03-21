2 dead, 10 hurt in road accidents

TWO motorists died while 10 people were injured in two separate vehicular accidents in Barangay Cansomoroy, Balamban town of midwest Cebu on Monday afternoon.

Police identified the fatalities as Edgar Buglo, 49, of Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City and Eric Brigole, 37, of Barangay Tayud, Liloan in the north.

An investigation revealed that Edson Mateo, 64, was driving a Suzuki Multicab pick-up (AAU 4065) towards Balamban town and traveling downhill at about 3 p.m. along Transcentral Highway in Barangay Cansomoroy when the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned rendering Mateo to loose control of the steering wheel.

The pick-up bumped a cliff and turned turtle. The five passengers seated at the back were brought to the Balamban Provincial Hospital and Buglo was declared dead on arrival.

Injured passengers were Labistes Eutropio, 55, and his brother Ernesto, 56, both of Lapu-Lapu City; Victor Villasencio, 41, of Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City and Jose Maria Mateo, of Barangay Banawa, Cebu City.

About an hour later, another vehicular accident happened about two kilometers away in the same highway.

Police said that Sherwin Dorico, 49, was driving an elf canter truck (YFL 741) on the way to Balamban town at about 4:40 p.m., he also lost control of the brakes. He tried to negotiate a curved portion of the road but the truck turned turtle.

Brigole, who was seated beside the driver, jumped from the truck. He landed on the road and was hit by the truck’s right rear tire. He died on the spot.

Six passengers who were seated at the back of the truck suffered injuries and were brought to the Balamban Provincial Hospital.

The survivors were identified as Crizalde Camacho, 38; Joey Jamboy, 46; Nestor Pepito, 53; Niño Pepito, all from barangay Lamac of Consolacion town, north Cebu; Melito Puyos, 24; and Yulo Tibon, 60, both from Barangay Cambiohan, Consolacion.

Police said drivers Mateo and Dorico are detained at Balamban Police Station pending the filing of charges against them.