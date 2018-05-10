2 dead, 13 injured in Batangas accident

BATANGAS CITY: Two persons were killed while 13 others were injured when the vehicle they were riding fell into a ravine in Lemery town on Tuesday morning.

The Batangas Police Provincial Office identified the victims as Victoria Bermoy, 57, and Mel Jansen Aspi, 30.

The injured who were brought to different hospitals were the driver Hernando Villanueva; Jubelyn Villanueva, 33; Juvhern Villanueva, 8; Jhelyra Villanueva, 5; Helen Megan Aldos, 29; Tom Bermoy, 63; Carlisle Severus Aspi, 4; Tom Daniel Bermoy, 3-months-old; Natividad Agualada, 61; April Aspi, 32; Baby Jean Casuno, 14; Ariane Aldos, 28; and Manel Casuno, 22—all residents of Barangay Queens Row, Molino III, Bacoor, Cavite.

Police said the victims were onboard a Suzuki utility vehicle (ADN 7022) whose engine failed on its way to Fantasy World Amusement Park in Barangay Mayasang at about 11:45 a.m.

The vehicle ground to a halt, then slid downward.

The driver lost control and the vehicled plunged into the ravine.