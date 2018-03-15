2 dead, 14 injured as bus plunges into Quezon ravine

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: Two died and 14 others were seriously injured after a Bicol-bound Philtranco bus plunged into a 40-feet deep ravine after it was bumped at the rear by a trailer truck in Barangay Santa Catalina of Atimonan town.

Police identified the fatalities as Juan Manuel Bron 3rd, 28, driver/conductor, of Balatas, Naga City and passenger Lorenzo Lesano, 52, Pulang Lupa, Las Pinas City, Metro Manila.

Rescuers said Bron and Lesano died on the spot from head and body injuries.

The 14 injured, including the bus passengers, drivers and helpers of the other vehicles involved were all brought to nearby hospitals for treatment.

An initial police report said the accident happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday when the bus (ABG 8689) that Bron was driving, a trailer truck (NUB 922) with Flacielito Abalos driving, a 10-wheeler truck (THS 946) with driver Paulino Pataytay, of Barangay Tanauan in Plaridel, Quezon were all traversing the new diversion road of Santa Catalina. Upon reaching the portion of the road sloping downward, the trailer truck hit the bus at the rear causing Bron to lose control of the steering wheel; the bus swerved to the opposite direction and plummeted into the deep ravine.

The fast running trailer truck also hit the 10-wheeler truck coming from the opposite direction pushing it to the shoulder of the road; it crashed into a coconut tree. The strong impact caused the tractor head of the trailer truck to detach from its bed.