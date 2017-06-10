2 dead, 14 injured as bus rams tree

ABUCAY, Bataan: A bus conductor and a woman passenger died while 14 others, including the driver, were injured when the mini-bus they were riding rammed into an acacia tree along the Roman Superhighway here on Saturday morning. Bataan police and the Metro Bataan Development Authority reported that Roberto Cabantog, 42, of Orani, Bataan, died on arrival at the Bataan General Hospital. Passenger Susan Sevilla, 50, of Barangay Tortugas, Balanga City, died at past noon while undergoing treatment. Brought to the same hospital were 12 passengers and driver Rommel Sayson. Two passengers were treated at the ICMC Hospital, also in Balanga City. Rescue workers used chain block and power saw to remove the body of the conductor and some injured passengers who were pinned between the seats. Police said mini-bus driver claimed he evaded a motorcycle by swerving to the right but rammed into the tree instead. The bus was traveling from San Fernando, Pampanga bound for Balanga.