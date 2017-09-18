2 dead, 4 injured in MILF-BIFF clash

TWO people were killed and four others were injured in an encounter of between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao.

The deaths and injuries were all on the side of the MILF. The casualties and injuries from the BIFF are unknown as of posting time.

The Philippine National Police Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PNP-ARMM) identified the slain MILF members as Mustapa Musa, 24; and Muhamad Kadil, 40.

The wounded members of the MILF were Surani Abelusa, 50; and Taha Sabpa, 30. They are confined at a hospital in Cotabato City.

Chief Inspector Tara Leah Cuyco, PNP-ARMM spokesman, said the MILF and BIFF exchanged fire in the villages (barangay) of Tee and Andavit in Datu Salibo at 1 pm on Sunday.

Chief Senior Superintendent Agustin Tello of the Maguindanao Police, said the PNP and MILF, currently in peace talks with the Duterte administration, could not determine the number of casualties on the part of the BIFF.

The Maguindanao police had been chasing the BIFF, led by Abu Toraife, after the Muslim insurgents attempted to take over territories belonging to the MILF. RJ CARBONELL