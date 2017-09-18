2 dead, 4 wounded in MILF, BIFF encounter

TWO members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) were killed while four others were wounded in an encounter between the front and the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao on Sunday.

Philippine National Police in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PNP-ARMM) identified the slain MILF members as Mustapa Musa, 24, and Muhamad Kadil, 40; while wounded were Surani Abelusa, 50, and Taha Sabpa, 30. They were brought to a hospital in Cotabato City.

PNP-ARMM Spokesman, Chief Insp. Tara Leah Cuyco, said the MILF forces and BIFF exchanged fire at about 1 p.m. in the villages of Tee and Andavit in Datu Salibo town.

Maguindanao Police Chief, Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, said they could not yet determine the number of casualties and wounded BIFF members as of Monday.

The Maguindanao police had been hunting down the BIFF led by Abu Toraife, after the militant group attempted to take over territories belonging to the MILF.