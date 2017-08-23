2 dead, houses damaged in Leyte earthquake

TWO persons died while several houses were damaged by a 5.1–magnitude earthquake that rocked Leyte at 6:26 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC).

“I am asking the DILG [Department of Interior and Local Government] and DoH [Department of Health] for verification whether it was related to the earthquake or not. They are the ones authorized to release such statements,” NDRRMC spokesman Romina Marasigan told reporters in a text message.

The victims, residents of Ormoc City, were identified as Maria Colasito, 51, and Rosita Baloro, 70.

Marasigan said Colasito, of Barangay Naungan suffered an intracranial injury and based on the report, has a mental disorder while Baloro of Barangay San Jose, suffered cardiac arrest.

The tremor also rendered 56 houses slightly damaged in Barangay Altavista, Ormoc City just over a month after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Leyte and other parts of Visayas on July 6.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake’s epicenter was five kilometers northeast of Albuera and was recorded to be tectonic in origin.

It was felt strongest in Ormoc City at Intensity 5, Pastrana town at Intensity 4 and Tacloban City and Palo town at Intensity 3.

A Phivolcs bulletin added that damages are not expected while aftershocks are expected to shake some nearby towns and provinces.

Meanwhile, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said that power transmission services remain stable despite the 5.1-magnitude earthquake.

“The grid remains intact as there has been no reported cases of power interruptions,” the NGCP statement said.

Albuera town is located within the Central Leyte Fault line stretching from Villalon village in Calubian, Leyte and ending in San Francisco, Southern Leyte.

WITH GLEE JALEA AND PNA