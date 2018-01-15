2 dead as Indian truck rams rickshaw

NEW DELHI: A speeding truck plowed into a rickshaw in eastern India killing at least 12 passengers, police said on Monday. The dead were returning from a Hindu festival late Sunday when the truck rammed the vehicle on a highway in Jharkhand state’s Gumla district, some 100 kilometers from state capital Ranchi. A hunt is on for the truck driver who sped away from the accident, Gumla police chief Anshuman Kumar told Agence France-Presse. He said four other passengers were in hospital with serious injuries. India has some of the world’s deadliest roads. More than 150,000 people are killed each year with most accidents blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

