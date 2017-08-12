2 dead in Manila buy-bust

Two persons were killed in a buy-bust early morning on Friday in Santa Ana, Manila. Police identified the alleged drug pushers as Rolly Viros, 24 and his brother Ronnie Viros, 22, residents of 1624 Sagrada Familia Street, corner Topacio Street, San Andres Bukid. Operatives of Dagonoy Police Community Precinct of Santa Ana Police Station 6 went to the Viros brothers’ house about 2:40 a.m. The brothers drew their guns but police officers anticipated their move. Recovered were two .38 caliber revolvers loaded with ammunitions, seven pieces of small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, various paraphernalia, and two pieces of P100 used as buy-bust money.