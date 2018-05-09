2 deputy ombudsmen face internal probe — Morales

TWO officials from the Office of the Ombudsman are facing separate inquiries, its chief, Conchita Carpio-Morales, said on Wednesday.

Morales said Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang would be investigated for alleged “breach of confidentiality” while Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Paul Elmer Clemente would face inquiry over a different issue. She did not elaborate.

Carandang came under fire when he revealed the planned inquiry on the wealth of President Rodrigo Duterte and that of his family, Morales said.

“Because the President was saying that he breached confidentiality,” Morales told reporters.

Morales said the Internal Affairs Board was conducting a motu proprio investigation on Carandang who requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to look into Duterte’s bank accounts or to start its own inquiry.

Malacañang formally charged Carandang for supposedly leaking confidential information and placed him under a 90-day preventive suspension, which Morales refused to implement. REINA TOLENTINO