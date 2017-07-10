2 DETAINEES DIE IN CALABARZON JAILS

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Two more detainees in various lock-up cells in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) died from various illnesses recently. Leonardo Manuel, a detainee at Bacoor City Lock Up Cell for attempted parricide, died while being treated at Las Pinas District Hospital last July 6 for difficulty in breathing. Angelito Alday, an inmate at Antipolo City Jail facing attempted homicide case, was declared dead-on-arrival at Antipolo Provincial Hospital after he collapsed last July 7. Calabarzon spokesman, Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, said record of inmates’ deaths in the region was at 54 since January this year, attributing to over-crowding as the main cause. Of the number, 39 are in Cavite; 7 in Laguna; 5 in Rizal; 3 in Batangas, except Quezon with recorded death. Already 940 detainees were diagnosed with medical conditions, mostly respiratory diseases like tuberculosis and skin diseases. Gaoiran said the arrests of drug suspects and other police operations resulted in the congestion at various lock-up cells in the region. There are 283 detention facilities in the region with 3,455 in capacity. As May 2017, there are already 5,059 detained and 3,562 of them are with drug cases.

Roselle Aquino