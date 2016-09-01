2 DoJ employees forced to testify vs de Lima

TWO employees of the Department of Justice who worked as receiving clerks of former Justice Secretary and now Senator Leila De Lima are reportedly being forced to sign a prepared affidavit that will implicate the senator to the illegal drug trade at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP).

A source claimed that Jonathan “Jong” Caranto and Edna “Bogs” Obuyes went to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday after they were reportedly invited by Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre.

The source however did not say if it was Aguirre who forced the two to sign the prepared affidavit. However, the Justice secretary talked to the two before they were taken to the NBI to take a lie detector test.

After taking the test, Caranto and Obuyes were asked to sign an affidavit stating that De Lima asked them to deposit millions of pesos to an alleged Banco De Oro (BDO) account.

The two refused to sign the affidavit. They were allowed to leave but were told to return to the NBI on Wednesday.

They did not show up yesterday.

De Lima’s camp also got information that an inmate at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) was also convinced to issue an affidavit implicating the senator to the illegal drug trade at the national penitentiary.

The inmate, Melvin Galang of Longos, Malabon, already issued the affidavit. The information was provided by the relatives of Galang.

The Manila Times tried to get the reaction of De Lima but her office staff said the senator went home early because she was not feeling well.

De Lima in an earlier interview said that she received information about a group going around NBP looking for drug convicts who are willing to sign an affidavit that would implicate her in illegal drug operations.