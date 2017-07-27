TWO domestic flights were cancelled on Thursday due to bad weather, airport authorities said.

Cancelled were Skyjet flights M8-421 (Manila-Siargao) and M8-422 (Siargao-Manila), according to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) media affairs division.

The rest – Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, AirAsia and other airlines – remained as scheduled, as well as the arrival and departure of international flights.

Tropical storm “Gorio” has intensified into a severe tropical storm in the past 12 hours, enhancing the southwest monsoon, which has brought moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms over the western sections of Luzon and Metro Manila.

It is expected to move northwest within the next 24 hours at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour over the Batanes Group of Islands.