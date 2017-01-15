2 dozens injured in Cotabato road accident

DAVAO CITY: At least two dozen people were injured after the truck they were riding collided with a car on Sunday in the town of Tupi in South Cotabato province in southern Philippines, police said.

The police added that they are investigating the accident, which happened on a highway in the village of Palian.

Many of those injured were teenagers and students of South East Asian Institute of Technology on their way to a sports competition in Koronadal City.

The car’s passengers included three teenagers.

Police identified the drivers of the vehicles as Rico Lataban and Mario Gaña, who were both hurt in the accident.

The truck crashed on its side and both vehicles were heavily damaged.

AL JACINTO