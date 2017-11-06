2 drown in Bataan beach

MORONG, Bataan: Two excursionists, one celebrating his 25th birthday, drowned in a beach here on Sunday afternoon while four others were rescued after a strong current engulfed them while swimming. Senior Insp. Christopher Lalic, Morong police chief, identified the fatalities as Arnold Pasague, 25, truck helper/messenger, and JM Flores, 15, both from Caloocan City. Members of the Philippine Coast Guard, police and other rescuers found Pasague’s body on Sunday afternoon and brought it to the Morong municipal health center where an attending physician declared him dead. Flores’ body was recovered on Monday morning. Police Officer 1 Reymar Gaffud, investigator, said the victims were having a picnic and swimming at the public shoreline in Barangay Poblacion when they were suddenly engulfed by a strong current along a deep portion of the South China Sea. Rescued were Bryan Tan, 25; Ruben Guray, 37; Rudy Dapat, 39; and Janice Tan, 23, all from Monumento, Caloocan City. Janice was transfered to the James Gordon Hospital in Olongapo City for observation. Pasague’s mother said her son was celebrating his 25th birthday and was invited by his friends to a picnic in Morong.