2 drown in Bataan

BAGAC, Bataan: Police on Monday afternoon reported that two bathers drowned in separate incidents in the turbulent waters of the South Chian Sea (West Philippines Sea) in Bagac and Morong towns. They were identified as Manuelito Martin, 21, of Barangay Paraiso in Orani, Bataan and Michael del Rosario, 23, of Meycauayan, Bulacan. Combined elements from the Philippine Coast Guard, local police, the barangay (village) and some fisherfolk retrieved on Sunday morning the bodies of Martin in the sea adjacent to Barangay Banawang, Bagac and del Rosario in Morongon on Monday afternoon. Reports showed the two were carried away by strong current. Police Inspector Albert Manabat, Bagac deputy police chief, said Martin visited a friend in Banawang and after having lunch immediately went to sea to bathe but was hit by strong waves. Martin’s friend tried but failed to rescue him when he shouted for help as he was engulfed by strong waves. Del Rosario was swimming with two companions in a Morong beach when engulfed by big waves. His companions were able to swim safely back to the shore but del Rosario was not as fortunate. Officials constantly issue warnings to people to be extra careful because Bagac and the neighboring town of Morong have beautiful sandy beaches along the West Philippines Sea with calm waters but waves can become turbulent because of the southwest monsoon or habagat.