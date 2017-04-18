2 drown in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Police in Mabini and Santa Maria towns reported two drowning victims on Sunday. The victims were identified as Jose Nacional-Supangan, 18, of Sitio Cuala in Barangay Tagudin, Mabini and Noel Vino, 49, of Poblacion in Balungao town. Supangan tried to cross the Balincaguing river in Poblacion by swimming when he drowned, according to his companion only identified as Tomas who called for help from residents. Rescuers recovered Supangan’s body several minutes later. In Santa Maria town, Vino who was under the influence of liquor, swam in the Agno river and failed to return. His body was recovered three hours later in a deep portion of the river.