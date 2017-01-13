2 drug dealers nabbed in Koronadal

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Two alleged high-profile drug traders were arrested in Koronadal City recently after selling shabu to a poseur buyer. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) officials said Mark Vincent Valencia, 33, a janitor of Barangay Concepcion, Koronadal City and Rene Campomanes, 37, of Barangay Zone 1, also of Koronadal were nabbed in Purok La Trinidad, Barangay Zone 1. Seized from suspects were sachets of shabu worth P3,700 and drug paraphernalia, Kath Abad, PDEA-Region 12 spokesperson, said.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL