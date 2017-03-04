2 drug den maintainers fall, 17 arrested in QC

OPERATIVES of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) raided a house doubling as a drug den and arrested 19 suspects, including two of its alleged owners, in Barangay San Martin de Porres, Cubao, Quezon City over the weekend. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña said PDEA Regional Office-National Capital Region under Director Wilkins Villanueva also arrested suspected drug den owners – Jasmine Sandico and Edwin Vicente, alias Bingo – who are both in the drug list and alleged members of Bethsaida Drug Group operating in Quezon City. Also nabbed in the operation were Gene Rey, Alfredo Punongbayan Jr., Roderico Polintan, Jordan Simbulan, Al Steven Simbulan, Joshua Samson, Ryan Villaluman, Alfredo Alut Ernesto Carduna, Joel Jabol, Victorio Raquina, Cloyd Uycajote, Ramon Gomba, Joana Marie Buna, Nicole Buna, Nerrisa Jabol and Jeanete Cajote. Three minors were rescued during the raid and will be turned over to the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Confiscated during the operation were a total of 25 plastic sachets of shabu estimated at P200,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia.