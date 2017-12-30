2 drug group leaders arrested in Tarlac

TARLAC CITY: The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 3 (PDEA3) arrested two alleged notorious leaders of Patawaran Group – siblings Rommel, 40, and Derick, 42 – during a raid on Friday in Barangay San Nicolas here and resulted in the dismantling of two drug dens. Recovered from the operation were P325,000 worth of shabu sealed in a sachet of about 50 grams and several drug paraphernalia. PDEA3 director Joseph Ladip said the suspects are detained at a jail facility in Diosdado Macapagal Government Center, Barangay Maimpis in City of San Fernando, Pampanga along with the 22 other suspects.