TWO drug suspects listed as high-value target in the Ilocos Region voluntarily surrendered to the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in La Union and Ilocos Sur recently. Senior Supt. Amando Lagiwid, CIDG Ilocos Regional Office chief, identified the two as Samuel Casugay, incumbent councilman of Barangay Lingsat in San Fernando City, La Union and Nereo Querubin of Caoyan town in Ilocos Sur.