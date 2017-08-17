2 drug pushers in Cagayan killed in buy-bust operation

THREE suspected drug pushers were killed in a buy-bust operation in Alcala, Cagayan, a police official said on Thursday.

Senior Supt. Warren Tolito, Cagayan police provincial office director, said on Thursday that joint forces of the Alcala Police Station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted the operations where 2.5 grams of “shabu” worth P16,000, one plastic bag containing 50 grams of “shabu”, 11 pieces of fake P1,000 bills, and two calibre .38 revolvers were seized.

Two of the suspects were identified as Aslani Datu, a Quezon City resident; and Hasim Cali, a resident of Angeles City, Pampanga. One suspect was still unidentified.

“The suspects sensed that we were cops, so they started firing their guns. We were then prompted to retaliate.” Tolito said.

Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, regional director, commended the Alcala police personnel and PDEA for “a job well done”.

“I believe that we can eradicate illegal drugs if we maintain good coordination with other law enforcement agencies with the support and cooperation of the public,”Quenery said. RJ CARBONELL