2 drug suspects, cohorts arrested in Cebu City

ANTI-narcotics agents arrested two drug suspects and their alleged accomplices in separate operations in Cebu City.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino said Markey Udo Bayno and Camilo Taboada Vallecera, who were on the PDEA’s watchlist, were arrested by agents of PDEA Regional Office 7 (PDEA-RO7) on October 31.

Also arrested were Fergus Pardiňan Arellano and Elizabeth Abellana Vallecera.

PDEA-RO7 Director Emerson Margate, arrested Bayno, 19, and Arellano, 36, in Sitio Sta. Ana Labangon, Cebu City at 3 p.m. last Tuesday.

The same team conducted a buy-bust operation at about 5 p.m. on the same day on A. Lopez St., Labangon, Cebu City where spouses Camilo Vallecera, 48, and Elizabeth Vallecera, 47, were arrested.

Confiscated from Bayno and Arellano were three pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing more or less 20 grams, with an estimated value of P100,000.

Confiscated from the Valleceras were two pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing more or less 8 grams, with an estimated value of P40,000.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), and Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. RJ CARBONELL