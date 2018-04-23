2 drug suspects from Marawi nabbed in buy bust operations in Manila

ANTI-narcotics agents arrested two drug suspects from Marawi City in a buy bust operation in Manila where they seized 500 grams of “shabu” or methamphetamine hydrochloride worth P2.5 million on Sunday.

In a spot report, joint elements of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Special Enforcement Services (SES) and PDEA-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) arrested Abdul Gaffar Basman and Jalanie Mangorsi at the Quirino Grandstand. Mangorosi and Basman were identified as residents of Marawi.

During the operation, Mangorosi grabbed the bag of a female agent posing as buyer, prompting a back-up agent to shoot the suspect, hitting his right leg.

Mangorosi was rushed to the East Ave. Medical Center for treatment. He is currently closely watched by SES operatives.

Also seized was one unit of Toyota Innova.

The PDEA said the entrapment operation was conducted after a one-month surveillance on the suspects.

The suspects will face charges for violating Section 2, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2000. ROY NARRA, RAADEE SAUSA