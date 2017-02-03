2 drug suspects killed in Caloocan

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) may have suspended “Operation tokhang” upon the order of President Rodrigo Duterte but extrajudicial killings (EJKs) continue in Caloocan City.

On Thursday, two drug suspects were shot to death in the city on Thursday.

Police identified the victims as Edgar Evangelista and his friend, “Buboy.”

Each sustained two gunshot wounds in the head.

The two men were attacked at 3 a.m. inside Evangelista’s home in Purok 4, Barangay 28 in Caloocan City.

Evangelista’s mother told police investigators that five armed men wearing jackets and bonnets barged inside their house. Two of the five men then shot her son and Buboy.

They died on the spot.

Police admitted that the manner of killing was similar to the method of execution done by unidentified armed men in previous killings.

Mayor Oscar Malapitan had ordered an investigation into the extrajudicial killings to determine who are behind the attacks. He also directed the police to find out if the victims are really involved in drug trafficking.