2 drug suspects killed in buy-bust operations in Laguna

TWO suspects were killed in a buy bust operation in Calamba City, Laguna on Friday morning, according to police.

The suspects were identified as Raymond Angeles and a man known by his alias “Anjo” who clashed with operatives of the Calamba City police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at the Panama Subdivision in Barangay Bucal at about 12:35 a.m.

The suspects fired at their poseur-buyers when they sensed that they were transacting with policemen and back-up operatives. The lawmen returned fire, resulting in the deaths of the drug traders.

Authorities seized two revolver guns, five live amos, four fired cartridge cases, assorted cash, and 13 pieces of small heat sealed transparent plastic with suspected “shabu” from the suspects.

They also confiscated another four pieces of fired cartridge cases and a motorcycle.

The seized pieces of evidence were brought to the Regional Crime Laboratory 4-A. ROY NARRA