2 drug suspects killed in shootout with police

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales: Two men allegedly engaged in illegal drug trafficking here were killed while a policeman was wounded in a shootout that ensued after a brief car chase on Saturday night. Killed instantly were Rudolf Cabigting, 31, a resident of Dominguez Street, Balic-Balic, Barangay Santa Rita; and Jaycee Cris Teope, 34, and resident of 917 Maganda Street of the same barangay (village). Teope, according to police, is listed as a drug suspect by a police station in the city and actually surrendered to authorities for his involvement in the drug trade. The wounded policeman was identified as Police Officer 2 Arnie Omega who was hit in the left face after the suspects opened fire on the policemen who alighted from their car upon catching up with the suspects’ car in front of the Olongapo public market on Rizal Avenue. A police report obtained by The Manila Times showed the policemen from Station 1 and Station 5 conducted a buy-bust on Ibarra and 20th streets in Barangay East Bajac Bajac when the suspects sensed they were dealing with policemen and tried to run away using a black Toyota Innova (YR 4270).