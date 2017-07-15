TWO drug suspects were arrested by combined elements of the army and police while conducting a security check in Misamis Oriental, the military said on Saturday.

The military identified the men as Abbas Bantogaranao Rasuman, 33 and Dumalondong Bantogaranao Pandapatan, 32, both of Lumba-bayabao, Lanao del Sur.

They were arrested at the Vamenta Subdivision, Barangay Barra, Opol, the military said.

The operation, composed of members from the Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division martial law Special Action Group, Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao and the region’s Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, started at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

From a report released by Col. Adonis Orio, the division spokesman, the information about the two suspects was tipped off by a concerned citizen.

Orio’s report added that the two are “known” drug pushers and users in the area of Lanao del Sur.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP) of Northern Mindanao, Rasuman had been arrested in Quiapo, Manila but had since escaped.

Operatives were able to recover two packs of “shabu” weighing 10 grams with an estimated value of P65,000 and a Toyota Hilux loaded with drug paraphernalia.

The suspects and the confiscated materials were placed under the custody of PDEA’s Northern Mindanao for proper disposition and filing of appropriate charges. DEMPSEY REYES