2 drug suspects slain in buy-bust

Two men were shot dead in a buy-bust operation at a drug den in Binondo, Manila on Monday.

Operatives of the Manila Police District’s Station 11 mounted the operation after being tipped about the drug den in Sevilla St. that was managed by Jessie Castro and Ronnel Calahatian.

However, the two men fired at the police officers who fired back. Castro and Calahatian were declared dead on arrival at the Mother and Child Hospital.

Police recovered two pistols, P3,000 and drug paraphernalia from the scene.