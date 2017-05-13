2 DRUG SUSPECTS SLAIN IN PASIG CITY

Unknown assailants killed two suspected drug pushers in separate incidents in Pasig City on Thursday night. Five unidentified men shot to death William Pintucan, 40, inside his house in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City at 8:30 p.m. Initial investigation showed that while the victim and his nephew were inside their room on the third floor of their house, the suspects barged in and repeatedly shot the victim who died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspects quickly fled after the incident. Recovered from the crime scene were a fired bullet, two fired cartridge cases of unknown caliber of firearm, and drug paraphernalia. The victim, who was in the drug watch list in their village, earlier surrendered under Oplan Tokhang but reportedly still continued his illicit activities. Another susected drug pusher, Joel Retuba, 27, a jeepney barker of Westbank Road, Floodway, Barangay Rosario, was killed along at about 9:25 p.m. The victim was calling for passengers when four unidentified suspects on board two motorcycles arrived and shot him at close range. He died from several gunshot wounds. The suspects immediately fled after the incident. Police recovered pieces of fired cartridge cases and fired bullets of unknown caliber of firearms at the crime scene. The victim earlier surrendered to the police and was included in the drug watch list in their village. The police are still investigating the incidents to determine the motive for the killings and to identify the assailants.