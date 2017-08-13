2 earthquakes rock Nasugbu on Sunday

A SERIES of earthquake with magnitudes 4.9 and 3.5 jolted Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The 4.9-magnitude first hit the area at 1:51 a.m. followed by a magnitude-3.5 tremor that struck the same location at 2:02 a.m.

Phivolcs said both quakes were tectonic in origin, or a movement in the Earth’s crust, with a depth of 161 kilometers and 166 kilometers.

The tremors followed the first 3.4-magnitude aftershock that hit Nasugbu at 7:22 a.m. on Saturday with a depth of 90 kilometer, as recorded by Phivolcs.

As of late on Sunday, no damage has been reported since the magnitude-6.3 quake that shook Luzon on Friday and was felt at Intensity 4 in many areas of Luzon.

“We mostly don’t expect that these series of jolts will trigger the movement of other faults,” said Phivolcs research analyst Julius Galdiano. “We are still accumulating preliminary quake reports around the Batangas region from our seismic stations.”

Galdiano advised the public to be aware of the information number that Phivolcs publishes in all of its media platforms to get the most accurate updates about the earthquakes within the region.

GLEE JALEA