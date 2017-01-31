2 more EJKs reported in Olongapo

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales: Two more extrajudicial killings were reported on Monday after a man and his live-in partner were gunned down by four masked men in their house in Santa Rita village here.

Police identified the victims as Winston Altizo Ballara, 40, and Annazel Rodriguez Legarto, 35.

Police Station 5 Officer-in-Charge Insp. Nasser Abdurasul said the couple were sleeping inside their house at Block 8, Purok 5C, Santa Rita Village when at about 4 a.m., the assailants wearing bonnets, masks and armed with unknown caliber of firearms entered the house and shot the two dead.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) Chief Insp. Ma. Cecilia Tang said

recovered from the crime scene were four spent shells of caliber 45 pistol; two deformed slugs of unknown caliber; one piece of fragment slug; five heat-sealed sachets containing shabu; and a placard placed at the top of the bed with notes in Filipino: “Drug pusher, motorcycle theft, robber, don’t emulate.”