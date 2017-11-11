2 ex-Magdalo transferred to Transportation agencies

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has transferred to another government agency two former Magdalo rebels who resigned from the Bureau of Customs after being linked to the entry of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” in the country.

Gerardo Gambala and Milo Maestrocampo were reassigned to the Department of Transportation (DOTr). Their appointment papers were signed on November 6 and released to the media on Friday.

Gambala, former deputy Customs commissioner, was appointed assistant director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines while Maestrocampo, former Import Assessment Services director, was named director of the DOTr’s Office of Transportation Security.

Maestrecampo was accused by self-confessed Customs fixer Mark Taguba of pocketing bribe money to process illegal shipments. He denied Taguba’s accusation and resigned in August.

Gambala, who resigned in October, was among the Customs officials accused by Sen. Panfilo Lacson of involvement in corruption, along with former Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

The two were among the 2003 Oakwood mutineers brought along by Faeldon to the Bureau of Customs.

Duterte had thanked Faeldon and some of the mutineers for supporting his presidential bid.

Faeldon had parted ways with the most prominent Magdalo, Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th, one of the President’s fiercest critics.