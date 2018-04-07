2 ex-NPA rebels join Philippine Army

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Two former fighters of the New People’s Army (NPA) who surrendered earlier have enlisted into the military following four months of grueling training.

Major Ronald Suscano, spokesman for the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said the two former rebels – whose identities were not made public – are among over 700 new soldiers, including Muslims and members of the indigenous tribes in the troubled region.

Suscano said the enlisted men undertook basic military training which began in December last year. “The privates were declared graduates by Colonel Rufino de Leon, commandant of the 1st Division Training School for having completed the Basic Military Training for a period of four months from December 4, 2017 to April 5, 2018,” he said.

|He said a total of 736 new soldiers, raging in age from 18 to 25, are composed of Christian and Muslims of various ethnic groups and 90 indigenous people belonging to the Subanen tribe and the two former NPA rebels.

Of the total number of new soldiers, Suscano said 29 percent were college graduates, 23 percent college level; 28 percent high school graduates and the rest finished vocational courses from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

But Suscano said one recruit, Randell Berlin, died during the training. He did not elaborate, although 1ID commander Major General Roseller Murillo and the soldiers observed a minute of silence for him during the graduation rites held at the Army base in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

The soldiers will be deployed in Western Mindanao, a region where Abu Sayyaf bandits and communist rebels are actively operating.