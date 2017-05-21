2 excursionists die, 16 injured in Bataan

BAGAC, Bataan: What could have been a fun summer activity turned tragic when two excursionists from Pampanga died and 16 others injured in a road accident here Saturday.

A passenger jeepney carrying 17 people turned turtle and landed upside down on a hilly portion here.

Police Senior Insp. Albert Manabat, Bagac deputy police chief, said the jeepney with 17 passengers from Floridablanca, Pampanga was going down the steep curved portion of the road in Barangay Binukawan adjacent to Gov. JJ. Linao Avenue when its break malfunctioned.

“The two [passengers]were dead on arrival at Bagac Community Medicare Hospital,” he said.

Declared dead on arrival were May Kawamura, 39, and Yannie Sanguyo, 30.

“I kept on checking the brakes. It was okay but when we reached the spot where I was to run on low gear it did not engage anymore,” jeepney driver Edmundo Balmaceda, said.

He said they were running on high gear and was to shift to low gear but his brake malfunctioned and the vehicle ran at top speed and hit a concrete electric post.

The driver and the passengers all came from the same place in Floridablanca and were going to a beach in Bagac.

Balmaceda was complaining of aching feet. He and the 17 passengers were later transferred to Bataan General Hospital in Balanga City. Seven of the wounded were confined at the provincial hospital while one was transferred to a hospital in Pampanga. The rest with minor injuries have been sent home.