2 fastfood chains ordered to regularize over 7,000 contractual workers

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has ordered two leading fastfood chains in the country to regularize their more than 7,000 workers after they were found engaging in the illegal “labor-only” contracting activities.

In a report to Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod, DOLE National Capital Region Director Henry John Jalbuena said his office has issued separate compliance orders to Jolibee Food Corp. (JFC) and Perf Restaurant, also known as Burger King, to provide regular employment to the affected employees, and also meted out compensatory penalties to the two firm’s contractors.

JFC has a total of 6,482 workers while Burger King has 704.

In a statement, JFC said it would appeal the DOLE order, saying it continues to comply with the law.

“We have received the order from DOLE and we’re following the process DOLE prescribed to appeal this order,” the fastfood giant said in an official statement to the media on Wednesday.

“Jollibee remains committed to complying with the law and DO 174, which allow contracting arrangements with legitimate service providers,” it added.

Department Order No. 174, signed by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd in March 2017, suggests two arrangements that constituted labor-only contracting: when the contractor does not have substantial capital or it does not have investments in the form of tools, equipment, machineries, supervision, work premises, among others; and the contractor’s employees are performing activities which are directly related to the main business of the principal.

The second type is when the contractor does not exercise the right of control over the performance of the work of its employees.

“In compliance with regulations, we only deal with reputable service contractors that have been duly accredited and registered with DOLE,” the company said.

“We have been cooperating and will continue to cooperate with DOLE.”

Aside from seeking the regularization of its workers, DOLE also directed Jollibee to refund P15.4 million worth of illegally collected payments to 426 workers.

Five of its contractors were ordered to return P4.14 million in unlawful deductions to 412 workers.

Shares in Jollibee fell 3.85 percent or P11.4 at the closing bell to end at P285 apiece.

Analysts also pointed to Jollibee the sell-off on the stock market after the bellwether index fell 0.63 percent or 51.05 points to finish at 7,997.67. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS, WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL