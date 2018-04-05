2 fastfood chains told to regularize workers

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has ordered two leading fastfood chain operators to regularize their more than 7,000 contractual workers.

In a report to Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod, DOLE National Capital Region Director Henry John Jalbuena said his office issued separate compliance orders to Jolibee Food Corp. (JFC) and Perf Restaurant, also known as

Burger King, to provide regular employment status to their employees.

JFC has 6,482 workers to be regularized, and Burger King, 704.

JFC was also ordered to refund illegally collected payments for Coop Share, coop Christmas Party Paluwagan Fund, and Coop Savings Fund amounting to P15,432,305.

Five of its contractors were also ordered to return unlawful wage deductions, bonds, donations, shares and other illegal payment collections to 412 affected workers with a total amount of P4,137,158.15.

The department also ordered Burger King to immediately issue appointment letters and payroll reflecting the entitlements of the affected workers.

One of the company’s contractors — Fusion Integrated Service Cooperative — provides employment contracts to workers with probationary status without specifying the duration of their employment, a scheme that circumvents the right of workers to security of tenure.

On the other hand, the labor department has set schedules for the inspection of McDonalds and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurants to ensure their compliance with labor laws.

Last month, Labor officials held a mandatory conference with the management of Chowking. Succeeding dialogues will be held this month. A mandatory conference with the management of Mang Inasal Foods was also set with the Quezon City Field Office.