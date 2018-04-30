2 female police officers, 2 others abducted in Sulu

ABU Sayyaf bandits abducted four people, including two female police officers, in Patikul, Sulu, the military said on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said the victims were on board a tricycle in Barangay Liang where the kidnapping happened on Sunday afternoon.

Sobejana said the tricycle was flagged down by about 11 armed men, suspected to be members of the Abu Sayyaf Group, led by Mujir Yada, and its passengers were “forcibly taken” and brought towards the southern direction.

The two policemen were identified as Police Officer (PO) 2 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad while the civilians were identified as Faizal Ahidji and one certain Jakosalem Ahamad, the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) said.

Sobejana said combined forces of the JTF Sulu and the PNP were conducting pursuit operations as of posting time. DEMPSEY REYES