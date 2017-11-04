2 Filipinos in Time’s ‘influential teens’ list

CHANGE the campus, change the world.

Two Filipino teenagers made it to Time Magazine’s Most Influential Teens for 2017, according to its official website that posted the list on Friday.

Shibby de Guzman and Bretman Rock were among the 30 chosen by the magazine based on their “accolades across numberous fields, through their global impact through social media and the overall ability to drive news.”

De Guzman, 14, is a student from St. Scholastica’s College in Manila who, in a protest on November 2016, carried a megaphone and wore a sign that said: “Lahat tayo posibleng drug pusher” (We can all be drug pushers). This was in protest of the spate of extajudicial killings resulting from President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Even after her school was accused on social media by Duterte’s communications team for alleged child abuse and brainwashing, de Guzman was resolute, saying that she was aware of the injustices in the country. She said she wanted to empower the young people to make a stand and to show their displeasure over what was happening to the nation.

Rock, 19, and a member of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) community, was born in the Ilocos Region but moved to Hawaii when he was 7 years old. He became popular for showing his make-up skills on YouTube. He has close to nine million followers on Instagram.

In January, Rock hosted the Miss Universe pre-pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena. Rock has been touring major cities in the US since then.

Others on the list were:

* Millie Bobby Brown, 13, an actress on the Netflix series “Stranger Things”

* Rayouf Alhumedhi, 16, an Austrian student who introduced the Apple headscarf emoji

* Auli’I Cravalho, 16, the voice of Moana, the main character of the Disney movie of the same title

* Willow, 17, and Jaden Smith, 19, children of Hollywood actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

* Brooklyn Beckham, 18, photographer and son of David and Victoria Beckham

* Isaac Hempstead Wright, 18, “Game of Thrones “actor

* Muzoon Almellehan, 19, Syrian refugee living in Britain

* Elle Fanning, 19, actress and sister of Dakota Fanning