2 firms, officers sued for tax delinquency

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed criminal complaints with the City Prosecutor’s Office of Manila against two delinquent corporate taxpayers for violations of the Tax Code. First respondent was Delbros, Inc. and its president Jose Eduardo Delgado, with business address at 888 Delbros Avenue, Pascor Drive, Parañaque City. Delbros was assessed with deficient tax liabilities for 2008 amounting to P53.30-million, inclusive of increments for income tax and value added tax (VAT). Likewise accuse with the same violation were Acre Security & Detective Agency, Inc. and its president Armando Enaje and treasurer Eugene Enaje with business address at 621 Damka Street, Old Sta. Mesa, Manila. It was found with P1.87-million tax deficiency. The BIR cited the respondents’ obstinate failure and continued refusal to pay their long overdue deficiency tax assessments, despite repeated demands which prompted the filing of the complaint.