2 former Cebu mayors face graft cases

THE Office of the Ombudsman filed graft cases before the Sandiganbayan against former mayors of Aloguinsan town in Cebu for allegedly procuring food supplies twice from a bakeshop one of them owns.

In one charge sheet, the Ombudsman accused former mayor Cynthia Moreno of violating the provisions of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act along with Pepito Maguilimotan, then-local civil registrar and chairman of the bids and awards committee (BAC); Nonela Villegas, budget officer who was then-BAC vice chairman; Marilyn Flordeliza, then-municipal agricultural officer; Gertrudes Ababon, utility worker and Evangeline Manigos, bookkeeper.

The Ombudsman alleged that sometime in February and up to July 2010, the six accused, conspired in giving unwarranted advantage by causing repeated procurement of foods amounting to P78,375 from AVG Bakeshop registered in the name of Cynthia Moreno. The transaction was allegedly made without the required public bidding.

In a separate charge sheet, it accused former mayor Augustus Moreno, Maguilimotan, Villegas, Flordeliza, Ababon and Manigos of making the same purchases amounting to P204,350 from AVG Bakeshop on April, 20, 2010 and from August 11 to December 30, 2010 without public bidding.

Cynthia Moreno was also charged for violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The Ombudsman alleged that she “failed to divest herself of her interest in AVG Bakeshop…within sixty days from her assumption to office, or at any time from February to July 2010 when the municipality of Aloguinsan transacted with AVG Bakeshop for the purchase of food supplies… which purchases she approved, in her capacity as Mayor;” creating a “conflict of interest to the damage and prejudice of the Government service.”