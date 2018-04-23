2 gun-for-hire gang leaders nabbed in Pangasinan

URDANETA CITY, Pangasinan: Two alleged leaders of an organized crime gang engaged in gun-for-hire in Tarlac and Pangasinan, allegedly planning to kill several candidates in the barangay (village) elections were arrested here with firearms and shabu. The suspects were identified as as Paul Barriga, 30, leader of “Pusakal Gang” based in Pangasinan and a resident of Barangay Vacante, Alcala town; his member Sonny Serrana, of Barangay Bolo in San Jacinto town; and Jimmy Cuaresma, leader of “JC Gang” based in Tarlac and resident of Barangay San Narciso, San Manuel, Tarlac. A caliber .45 pistol loaded with ammunitions, seven sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and cellphones containing alleged transactions with their clients were confiscated from the suspects. Other members of the group managed to escape on a white van. Police said Barriga and Cuaresma were linked in the killing of some politicians, and robbery incidents in some towns of Tarlac and Pangasinan. Cuaresma worked as a former bodyguard of politicians in Tarlac and Pangasinan and some members of his group are former military and police personnel. Pangasinan police are checking reports that Cuaresma and his group are also involved in the killing of Police Officer 3 Jimmy Agtarap in San Carlos City, a doctor in Tarlac City and a barangay chairman of San Nicolas, Pangasinan who was shot dead in Tayug, Pangasinan recently.