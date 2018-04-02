2 Ifugao sons top Candidate Soldiers Course

GAMU, Isabela: Two proud young sons of Ifugao province who topped two separate classes of Candidate Soldiers Course (CSC) were recognized during their joint culmination rites at the 5th Division Training School at Camp Melchor F. Dela Cruz in Barangay Upi here on Saturday.

Captain Jeffrey Somera, 5th Infantry Division (5ID) public affairs chief, said the two candidate soldiers (CS) from Ifugao province are Roberto Balinon, 23, of Barangay Kiling in Alfonso Lista town, and Jasper Jay Tacang, 21, of Barangay Lawig in Lamut town.

Balinon, a licensed criminologist from a family of farmers, bested other members of CSC Class 508-2017, with a total grade of 90.01 percent from academic and non-academic requirements of their course.

Tacang, also a licensed criminologist whose parents have passed away, topped the CSC Class 509-2017, with a general average score of 89.33 percent in all the requirements of the course.

Somera said Balinon and Tacang were also recipients of Physical Proficiency Awards for obtaining the highest grades in non-academic requirements.

Among the 305 CS who also made it to the top were Jovenal Batawang of Bagumbayan, Tabuk City with 89.71 percent and Sernan Dave Belington of Cabua-on, Maddela, Quirino with 89.06 percent, both of CSC Class 508-2017; Anacleto Pavo 3rd of Santa Margarita, Baggao, Cagayan with 88.68 percent and Dandro Palangyo of Camandag, Asipulo, Ifugao with 88.25 percent, both of CSC Class 509-2017.

Major Gen. Perfecto Rimando Jr., 5ID commander, commended the graduating CS as well as their parents.

“Today, marks the beginning of your journey as soldiers of the Filipino people. We and the people are now expecting that every day from now on, you will dedicate your life serving and protecting the rights of every Filipino anytime and anywhere,” he said.

The three provinces where the majority of the graduates came from are Isabela, Kalinga and Cagayan. Of the 305 graduating CS, 41 are college graduates with eight having civil service eligibilities, 98 are at college level and 166 high school graduates with special skills.