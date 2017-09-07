2 Indonesians rescued from Abu Sayyaf–military

TWO Indonesians kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were rescued by state troops after an encounter in Barangay Bunot, Indanan, Sulu on Thursday, a military official said.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said soldiers recovered Saparuddin Koni and Sawal Maryam on board a Tamaraw FX at 6:30 a.m.

Koni and Maryam were brought to the KHTB Station Hospital for medical examinations and would be given custodial debriefing at the headquarters of Joint Task Force Sulu in Jolo.

“They are in good condition. Our doctors will first have to check them up and this is part of our procedure, the medical examination,” Sobejana said.

He added that the two Indonesians were in the hands of the ASG for the past 10 months. The two were abducted in November 2016 “somewhere in the waters of Sabah, Malaysia.”

Before recovering the two kidnap victims, military troops from the 41st Infantry Battalion, under Joint Task Force Sulu, encountered about 20 ASG terrorists under one Idang Susukan at Barangay Upper Binuang, Talipao, Sulu.

The firefight resulted in the killing of five terrorists based on bodycount and seizure of three high-powered firearms. It also left five soldiers wounded.

Susukan, according to Sobejana, was among ASG sub-leaders who took the victims from the terrorists’ pool of abducted persons. DEMPSEY REYES