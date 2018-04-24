2 inmates mauled to death in Pasay jail

TWO inmates from the Pasay City Police headquarters died on Tuesday morning after being mauled by f their cellmates for “not following” jail rules, police reported.

Police Superintendent Jenny Tecson, SPD spokersperson, identified the two as Eduardo Magdas, 48, a resident of 245 Pilapil St., Barangay 183 Zone 16, Pasay City; and Arman Aya, 32, technician, residing at 131 Interior P. Santos St., Barangay 171 Zone 17, Malibay, Pasay City.

Officials said the inmates were found unconscious inside the detention area of the Station Drug Enforcement Team Custodial Facility.

“At 5:45 a.m., PO1 Anthony Fernandez, duty jailer, conducted routine check when the said detainees were found unconscious. Immediately, he requested assistance from Pasay Rescue and rushed the victims to Pasay General Hospital,” Tecson said.

Tecson, however, said that both Aya and Magdas died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

An initial report said the victims died from complications because of extreme heat inside jail cells but closer investigation by police, with the help of the medical results, found that they were in fact mauled.

“Autopsy results released by SOCO reveal the finding and cause of Castillo’s death as due to blunt traumatic injuries to the head and body while the supposed autopsy to be conducted on the corpse of Angeles is now pending in the absence of his family or relatives who will give consent to the said examination,” Tecson said.

The police official, however, noted that upon a visual inspection on the body of Angeles, physical injuries were found.

During the investigation, five detainees voluntarily pointed to two other inmates – Elinoe Washington Ellos, jail mayors, 32, and Benjamin Gonzales, 40 – as the persons who assaulted the victims.

Both suspects admitted to beating the victims for making mistakes and not following rules and regulations inside the jail facility.

Authorities are now preparing the necessary documents in filing a murder case against the two inmates. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ