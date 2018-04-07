2 intel officers, 2 suspects slain in Batangas encounter

Batangas: Four people, including two police intelligence officers and alleged members of a robbery group, were killed in an armed encounter in Laurel town here on Thursday. Supt. Alden Delvo, Batangas police director, identified the fatalities as Senior Insp. Alvin Kison and Senior Police Officer 2 Edilberto Eje, of Police Provincial Office’s intelligence unit. Delvo said the policemen were conducting a surveillance operation when they chanced upon the suspects identified as Erwin Ariola and Darren Suarez in Barangay Berinayan at about 4:20 p.m. Ariola and Suarez were killed on the spot during the gunfight while the two officers died in the hospital from gun shot wounds.