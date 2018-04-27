2 IS members arrested in Laguna

TWO suspected members of the Islamic State (IS) were arrested in separate police operations in Laguna on Thursday morning.

A report released to the media on Friday morning identified the suspects as Jimuel Dizon alias “Amir” and Eddie Boy Bermejo alias “Abdullah” whom the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested in the cities of Cabuyao and Sta. Rosa respectively.

The Regional Trial Court 4th Judicial Region Branch 29-32 in San Pablo City issued the arrest warrants against Dizon and Bermejo for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act”.

The suspects were identified as members of Syuful Khilafa Fil Luzon, a group identified by security analyst Rommel Banlaoi as part of a fused group called “ISIS Philippines”.

Seized from Dizon were one fragmentation hand grenade, one improvised explosive device with accessories, one pistol, one revolver, eight pieces of live ammunition, one laptop, and one black flag suspected to be an IS flag.

Taken from Bermejo were two pistols, two magazines, 14 live ammunitions, one fragmentation grenade, and one black flag also suspected to be an IS flag. ROY NARRA