2 jeepneys stopped from carrying ‘flying voters’ from Caloocan to Quezon City

TWO jeepneys carrying “flying voters” from Caloocan to Quezon City were apprehended during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (village and youth council) elections on Monday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.

The drivers of the jeepneys, which take the MCU-Divisoria route, were arrested after transport authorities discovered that they were paid P100 per trip to and from the polling centers and that they were using “Comelec SV 239 – Bagombong ES” signages even without permission from the Commission on Elections, the DOTr said.

Transport authorities said they would “apprehend operators and drivers who are using their public utility vehicles to ferry voters, who are outside the line of their franchise, more so, if they carry flying voters.”

Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said that it was the department’s mandate to ensure that PUVs plying the road were not “out-of-line.”

“Aside from colorum violation, drivers and operators might face jail time according to the Omnibus Election Code,” Tugade said, referring to the use of public transport for illegal activities during elections.

Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos said that the government would make sure political candidates would not use colorum vehicles for their own benefit.

“We will also make sure no candidate will be spared, particularly those who will use colorum vehicles for their personal advantage,” Orbos said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO