2 jets collide on ground at Toronto airport

MONTREAL: Two jets collided on the ground at a Toronto airport on Friday (Saturday in Manila), setting the tail of one aircraft alight and prompting passengers to evacuate the other via an emergency slide. Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months. Several hours after the collision the airport said all WestJet passengers were safely at the terminal, adding that one of the airport’s fire and emergency service personnel was undergoing hospital treatment. “At this time, airport operations have not been significantly affected by the incident but continue to be challenged by the extreme cold weather conditions,” the airport’s statement said. WestJet said on Twitter that the Boeing 737-800 plane had 168 guests and six crew onboard, and had arrived in Toronto via Cancun. Waiting to proceed to the gate, the aircraft “was struck by a Sunwing aircraft pushing back from the gate,” WestJet said.

AFP